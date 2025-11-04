Liverpool picked up a 1-0 win over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League tonight, and Conor Bradley produced a strong defensive performance.

The talented Liverpool defender was up against Vinicius Junior, and he did not put a foot wrong throughout the game. Bradley managed to notify the threat from the Brazilian attacker and former Real Madrid defender. Jonathan Woodgate has now heaped praise on him.

The Brazilian has caused all sorts of problems for Liverpool in the past, but he was completely marked out of the game by the Liverpool full-back. On a night when Trent Alexander-Arnold was booed off by the Liverpool faithful, Bradley’s outstanding display in front of the former Liverpool right back was even more special.

Jonathan Woodgate told the BBC: “Conor Bradley has done so well tonight. Down that side, he has done really well with Vinicius Junior.”

Conor Bradley vs Real Madrid:



32 passes

69% pass accuracy

1 key pass

3/4 successful dribbles

3/3 tackles won

1 interception

2 clearances

7 recoveries

1/2 aerial duels won

7/12 ground duels won



Massive performance from the 22-year-old Liverpool right-back! 🔴🔥 pic.twitter.com/sQCmMpmIYd — Football Talent Scout – Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) November 4, 2025

The young defender will be delighted with his performance against Real Madrid, and it will be interesting to see if he can use it as a springboard for the remainder of the season. Liverpool have signed Jeremie Frimpong in the summer, and Bradley will have to continue performing at a high level if he wants to start for Liverpool regularly.

He has previously excelled against Mbappé, and he has clearly shown that he has what it takes to match up to elite players.