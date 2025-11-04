Liverpool players huddle together on the pitch. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has been heavily linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The player is reportedly on the radar of Real Madrid. The Spanish club will be keeping tabs on him when the two teams meet later in the UEFA Champions League tonight.

Alexis Mac Allister is open to a Real Madrid move

According to reports via Fichajes, rumours are already circulating from the headquarters of the Spanish club that they could look to make a move for the World Cup winner in future. The report also adds that the player dreams of wearing the Real Madrid shirt one day, even though he does not say it openly.

They need more quality and control in the middle of the park, especially since the departures of Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos. Mac Allister is one of the best midfielders in the world right now, and he could prove to be an exceptional acquisition.

He will add creativity and control to the side. He has the quality and the technical attributes to do well in La Liga, and the opportunity to join Real Madrid could be tempting for him.

The player and his father have previously shut down speculations regarding the future by stating that they are happy at Liverpool. It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid decides to tempt him into joining the club.

They have recently signed Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer from Liverpool, and they have been heavily linked with Ibrahima Konaté as well.

Meanwhile, the player has a contract with Liverpool until 2028, and he is highly rated at the club. It will be very difficult for Real Madrid to get the deal done. Liverpool are likely to demand a substantial amount of money for him.

Liverpool must keep Mac Allister

Ideally, the Premier League champions should look to secure a contract extension with the midfielder soon so that they can keep him at the club for the long haul.

He is a world-class player and losing him would be a devastating blow for the English club.

They will be hoping to fight for major trophies consistently, and they cannot afford to lose their best players.