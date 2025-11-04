A general view of a Chelsea corner flag ahead of a Premier League match. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman has been linked with a move away from the club in the coming months.

Reports suggest Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in signing the Netherlands international defender. The 25-year-old has done well since joining Newcastle, but he has had his fair share of injury problems. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool or Chelsea decides to come forward with an official proposal to sign him.

The 25-year-old defender has the quality to play for the biggest clubs in the country, and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for Liverpool and Chelsea.

Liverpool could use Sven Botman

Liverpool need to tighten up at the back after failing to sign Marc Guehi during the summer window. They need another central defender in the coming months. Signing the Newcastle player could be a wise decision.

Newcastle have no plans to let him leave, and they are hoping to extend his contract. The defender currently earns £90,000 per week, but the new deal would see his wages rise to £250,000 per week. The defender is reportedly open to signing a new contract with Newcastle. His current deal expires in 2027, and the Magpies will be hoping to secure his future quickly.

Chelsea eyeing Botman

Meanwhile, Chelsea are interested in the Netherlands international defender as well. They have suffered from multiple injury problems at the back this season, and they need to improve in that area of the pitch. It will be interesting to see if they can sign the Newcastle star in the coming months.

The 25-year-old knows the Premier League well, and he might be able to settle quickly and make an instant impact. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.