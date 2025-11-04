Arne Slot has been told to drop one of Liverpool's struggling stars. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool picked up a 1-0 win over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League tonight, and Andrew Robertson was very impressive for the home team.

At the start of the season, the Scottish international defender was expected to be replaced by Milos Kerkez in the starting line-up. Liverpool signed the talented young Hungarian defender from Bournemouth.

While there is no doubt that he is a tremendous talent with huge potential, he has not been able to adapt at his new club so far. There is no doubt that the player could develop into an important member of the first team in future. However, Robertson continues to show why he deserves to be the starting left back at the club for now.

Andrew Robertson was superb

Journalist Henry Winter shared a social media post after Liverpool’s victory over Real Madrid, claiming that Kerkez will have opportunities to step in this season, but Robertson should be the first choice left back at the club for now.

Winter wrote on X: “Andy Robertson is the left-back who just can’t be left out. He has such high standards, demanding of himself and others. He brings intensity, belief and defensive nous. He’ll need occasional rest, he’s 31, Kerkez can step in, but #LFC look tougher to beat with Robertson“.

Robertson deserves to start

The Scottish International is in his 30s, and Liverpool will need to rest him from time to time to keep him fresh. The Hungarian defender could serve as the ideal under study for Robertson for now.

Slot will be delighted with the performance of the experienced defender. Not only is he a key player for the club, but he is also one of the leaders of the dressing room. Having him at the club performing at a high level will be a huge bonus for the team.