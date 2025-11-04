Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni.

The 26-year-old is one of the best central defenders in European football, and he has done quite well for the Italian club. His performances have attracted the attention of Liverpool.

According to Fichajes, the Premier League champions are hoping to sign the Italian defender during the January transfer window. Bastoni has been linked with Chelsea as well.

Bastoni would be a superb signing

It will be interesting to see if Inter Milan are prepared to sell one of their best players in the middle of the season. Liverpool view him as the ideal long-term replacement for club captain Virgil van Dijk. Bastoni has been hailed as a defender who is “among the best”.

It is no secret that Liverpool have been quite mediocre defensively this season. They need more quality at the back, and Bastoni would be a superb acquisition. The player is entering the peak years of his career, and this could be the right time for him to take the next step.

Joining Liverpool would help him fight for major trophies.

He has proven himself in Italy, but the move to the Premier League could be the ideal springboard for him. He will want to compete at the highest level and fight for major trophies consistently. Liverpool have a formidable squad and the resources to compete at the elite level. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Can Liverpool sign Alessandro Bastoni?

Convincing Inter Milan to sell the player will be difficult in January. They will not want to weaken the side in the middle of the season. It will be very difficult for them to replace the Italian in the middle of the season. Any move might have to wait until the summer transfer window.

Liverpool have started the season poorly, and they are already 7 points behind leaders Arsenal in the title race. They will need quality signings in order to turn things around and get back into the title race once again. It remains to be seen whether they can bring in the right players over the next few weeks.