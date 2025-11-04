(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the PSG midfielder Vitinha in the coming months.

According to a report from Fichajes. They are looking to improve their midfield unit, and they have identified the Portuguese international as a key target. He is valued at €90 million, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool decides to pay up.

Vitinha is one of the best around

They are looking to add more quality and depth during the January transfer window, and the Portuguese international will certainly help them improve. He helped PSG win the UEFA Champions League title and the league title last season. He has the qualities to thrive in the Premier League as well.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool is prepared to break the bank for him. Vitinha has been described as the “perfect midfielder”. He finished third in the Ballon d’Or 2025 rankings.

It is no secret that they are looking to sign a quality midfielder. They have not been able to control games in the middle of the park, and they need to improve in that area of the pitch. They have been linked with multiple midfielders in recent months. It remains to be seen whether they can convince PSG to sell the player.

He is an important player for the French outfit, and they will not want to lose him easily.

Liverpool will have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done. €90 million is a significant investment for the central midfielder, and it remains to be seen what they decide. Real Madrid are interested in Vitinha as well.

Liverpool could use Vitinha

They will be hoping to fight for major trophies regularly, and they need to plug the weaknesses in their squad. Vitinha will help them control games better, and he will add defensive cover to the side as well. He could be the ideal partner for Ryan Gravenberch at Liverpool. His arrival would also allow Alexis Mac Allister to operate with more freedom.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.