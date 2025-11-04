Man United & Man City ready to battle for the signing of ‘unpredictable’ winger

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Manchester City are preparing for an intense transfer battle over Jeremy Monga, Leicester City’s 16-year-old wonderkid, according to Football Insider.

The young winger has quickly become one of the most talked-about talents in English football, attracting the attention of two of the Premier League’s biggest clubs after breaking records and impressing with his maturity beyond his years.

Monga made history last season when he became the second-youngest player ever to appear in the Premier League, debuting at just 15 years and 271 days old in Leicester’s 3-0 defeat to Newcastle in April.

Despite the result, his cameo showcased his confidence, technical ability, and fearless approach.

Monga has already produced one goal and one assist in 12 appearances this season.

Man United & Man City are targeting Jeremy Monga

Scouts from top English and European clubs have been monitoring his progress closely, but it’s Manchester’s two giants who are leading the race.

Man United eager to bring Monga to Old Trafford as part of their renewed focus on recruiting elite young talent.

Under Rúben Amorim’s guidance, United have been rebuilding their youth development structure, with Monga viewed as a potential long-term successor to the club’s wide players.

On the other hand, Man City have long been admirers of the teenager. City made an attempt to secure Monga’s signature earlier this year, but Leicester resisted, determined to keep hold of their prized academy talent.

However, with the youngster yet to sign his first professional contract, City are reportedly ready to take the matter to a compensation tribunal, which could allow them to complete the deal before his 17th birthday.

Leicester City have no desire to sell the young winger

Leicester, who are desperate to keep him, are still hoping to convince the youngster to commit his future to the King Power Stadium by offering a lucrative first professional deal and a clear pathway to the senior squad.

Leicester fans will be hoping their teenage prodigy chooses to continue his development where it all began, even as the bright lights of Manchester come calling.

Youth football expert Jacek Kulig has described Monga as an “unpredictable” player.

Man United step up scouting of £60m star lighting up the Premier League this season