Newcastle United are looking to improve their recruitment department ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a report from the Chronicle, they are hoping to bring in a new executive assistant to work alongside Ross Wilson, who has been appointed as the club’s sporting director. The executive assistant will work alongside Wilson to improve the recruitment department at the club.

Newcastle working to improve recruitment

Newcastle have done well to enhance the recruitment department in recent months, and they will look to build on it further. They need to sign quality players in order to compete with elite clubs. They have an ambitious project, and they have substantial resources as well. Having the right men in charge behind the scenes will help them maximise their resources.

They have done well to win a trophy last season, and they secured Champions League qualification as well. They need to add more quality and depth through the squad if they truly want to fight for major trophies. It will be interesting to see if they can get their transfer department in order ahead of the summer transfer window.

They sold Alexander Isak for a British transfer record fee during the summer transfer window, and they have a considerable amount of money to spend in the upcoming windows. Having the right people in charge will help them bring in top-quality players and make the most of their resources. It remains to be seen who they end up appointing.

They have already received approval from PIF chiefs, and they are currently advertising for the position ahead of the January window. Newcastle are aware that they will need to build world-class recruitment operations in order to compete with the best clubs in the Premier League.

