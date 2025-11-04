Newcastle United eye 26-year-old midfielder as Joelinton successor

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly keeping close tabs on Atalanta midfielder Éderson, with the Brazilian emerging as a potential long-term replacement for Joelinton, according to a report from The i Paper.

The 26-year-old has impressed in Serie A and on the international stage, and his name has been discussed in recent recruitment meetings at St. James’ Park as the club begins to plan for the future.

Joelinton, who has become a key figure in Eddie Howe’s system since his conversion from forward to midfield powerhouse, has struggled with recurring injury issues over the past year.

Newcastle United targeting move for Atalanta’s Ederson

His absence has highlighted Newcastle’s growing need for depth in the middle of the park, prompting the club’s scouting department to explore possible replacements should his fitness concerns persist.

Éderson has emerged as one of Atalanta’s most consistent performers in recent seasons. The Brazilian midfielder helped the Italian side win the Europa League in 2024.

Since joining the Bergamo club from Salernitana in 2022, he has developed into a complete box-to-box midfielder, combining defensive solidity with attacking contribution.

His form has not gone unnoticed by Brazil’s national team either. Éderson made his international debut in September 2024 and has since earned three caps, establishing himself as a viable option for the Seleção’s next generation of midfielders.

While Newcastle’s interest is still at an exploratory stage, insiders suggest the club’s recruitment team has been impressed by Éderson’s physical profile and work rate.

Atalanta have set a high price tag for Éderson

However, Atalanta are unlikely to sell cheaply, with Italian reports estimating the midfielder’s value at around €60m, as per Football Italia.

For now, Newcastle are weighing their options, but with the club’s ambitions to remain competitive both domestically and in Europe, Éderson fits the mould of a player who could strengthen their squad for years to come.

Whether or not a formal move materialises in 2026 will depend largely on Joelinton’s fitness record and performances.

