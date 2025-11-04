Newcastle manager Eddie Howe (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are interested in signing Eduardo Camavinga from Real Madrid.

The 22-year-old is one of the most coveted young midfielders in the world, and Newcastle are preparing a €70 million offer to sign him.

Chelsea are also interested in Camavinga.

Newcastle want Eduardo Camavinga

According to Fichajes, they are dreaming of signing the French international. They believe that he would be integral to their project, and he could develop into a key player for the club.

However, Real Madrid will not make it easy for the player to move on. They will demand a substantial amount of money. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle can convince them with the €70 million offer. In addition to that, they will need to convince the Frenchman that it is the ideal destination for him to fulfil his ambitions and potential.

The move to England can be quite exciting for most players, but Newcastle are not quite at the level required to win major trophies. The midfielder might see the move to the English club as a bit of a step down.

Newcastle are prepared to spend heavily to get the deal done.

The Magpies are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to sign an elite talent will be quite attractive for them. Finances might not be a problem in the transfer, but convincing the player and Real Madrid will be difficult.

Camavinga would be a superb signing

If they manage to get the deal done, it could be a masterstroke from them. They already have two quality midfielders in Bruno Guimarães and Sandro Tonali. Camavinga could form an exceptional partnership with them. It would be one of the best midfield units in European football if they managed to pull it off. Camavinga has been hailed as “extraordinary” by Carlo Ancelotti.

The 22-year-old Frenchman is capable of operating as a defensive midfielder, central midfielder, central defender, or full-back, and his versatility will be a huge bonus for Newcastle.

He has been linked with multiple English clubs in recent years, and it will be interesting to see if he is willing to join Newcastle.