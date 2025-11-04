Sources: Four time Premier League winning star wants January exit from Man City

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The race to sign Nathan Aké is heating up, with Inter Milan, Juventus, and Crystal Palace all preparing to battle for the Manchester City defender in the January transfer window, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

City are understood to be open to offers in the €30-35 million range, which has sparked interest from clubs across Europe seeking defensive reinforcements.

The Dutch defender has made just five appearances in the league this season.

Both Inter and Juventus are actively working behind the scenes to bolster their backlines this winter. Aké’s tactical versatility, capable of operating as a centre-back, left-back, or in a three-man defence, has made him an attractive target for Serie A’s top clubs.

Nathan Aké has interest from Italy and England

However, the competition won’t be limited to Italy. Crystal Palace have also entered the picture as they brace for the potential departure of Marc Guehi, who has drawn interest from Liverpool, Manchester United, and Real Madrid.

Should Guehi leave Selhurst Park, Palace see Aké as a ready-made replacement, an experienced, reliable defender who could instantly strengthen their backline.

Aké is open to a move that would guarantee him more consistent playing time, particularly with the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching.

With fierce competition for defensive spots in Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands squad, regular minutes will be vital for maintaining his international role.

Man City are not actively pushing Aké out but are willing to entertain reasonable bids.

Beyond the main contenders, several Premier League and European clubs are monitoring Aké’s situation.

Dutch defender has been highly successful at Man City

Sources in Spain and Germany suggest interest from teams looking for defensive depth, though Juventus and Crystal Palace are currently regarded as the most serious suitors.

If City do decide to part ways with the Dutchman, it would mark the end of a successful chapter at the Etihad, where Aké has lifted multiple trophies and become one of Guardiola’s most dependable rotational options.

In his time at the Etihad Stadium, Aké has won four Premier League titles with the Premier League side.

