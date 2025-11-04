Report: Man United plot €50 million move for resurgent attacker

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

After a turbulent spell at Barcelona, young Brazilian forward Vitor Roque has reignited his career back home and his resurgence has quickly caught the attention of Manchester United.

The 20-year-old striker, who endured a frustrating year in Spain, has rediscovered his confidence and scoring touch since joining Palmeiras, and it seems only a matter of time before Europe comes calling again.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated (via SPORT), Man United are closely monitoring Roque’s progress and are prepared to launch a €50 million bid to bring him back to Europe.

The Red Devils have been tracking the striker for months, with scouts reportedly impressed by his explosive pace, clinical finishing, and ability to lead the line.

Roque’s decision to return to Brazil has proved transformative. After limited opportunities under Xavi Hernández at Barcelona, the young forward has flourished at Palmeiras, scoring regularly and earning praise for his work rate and maturity.

Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte described him as “a player reborn,” highlighting how consistent game time and a familiar environment have helped restore his confidence.

Barcelona can benefit from Roque’s transfer to United

If Man United were to complete a deal, Barcelona would benefit financially as well. The Catalan giants still hold 20% of Roque’s future rights, meaning a €50 million transfer would see them earn €10 million.

United’s interest, however, may not go unchallenged. Reports in Spain suggest that Tottenham and Atletico Madrid are also keeping tabs on Roque, with Premier League sides in particular drawn to his physicality and goal threat.

Still, sources close to United indicate that Old Trafford could be his preferred destination, given the club’s reputation for developing young South American talent.

