Liverpool fans convinced Alexis Mac Allister took a dig at Trent Alexander-Arnold after Real Madrid winner

All eyes were on Trent Alexander-Arnold as he made his first Anfield return since leaving Liverpool for Real Madrid in the summer.

The 26-year-old’s controversial free transfer to the Spanish giants made him a villain in the eyes of Liverpool fans, many of whom felt betrayed by the way he left his boyhood club.

As expected, the reception was intense and hostile. The former Reds star was booed before kick-off and jeered throughout his brief spell on the pitch, a stark contrast to the hero’s welcome he once received at Anfield.

Liverpool dominate Real Madrid as Mac Allister scores winner

Despite a recent dip in form, winning just two of their last eight games, Liverpool looked rejuvenated and sharp, overpowering Real Madrid in every department.

Arne Slot’s men controlled possession and intensity, with Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, and Ryan Gravenberch bossing the midfield.

The home side created several chances and might have led earlier if not for an inspired performance by Thibaut Courtois, who once again frustrated Liverpool with a series of world-class saves.

The breakthrough finally came in the second half. Szoboszlai’s pinpoint free-kick delivery found Mac Allister, who rose highest to head past Courtois and put Liverpool 1-0 up.

The World Cup winner’s goal celebration immediately caught the attention of fans online.

Fans react as Mac Allister appears to mock Alexander-Arnold

The goal ended up being the match-winner for the Reds.

Fans were quick to notice the World Cup winner cheekily trolled his former teammate Trent Alexander- Arnold by copying his celebration with a smirk on his face.

One fan wrote: “Macca is having a laugh!”

Another wrote: “Inject this in my veins.”

One more wrote: “Just a friendly banter, they are very good mates.”

A fourth said: “Top notch savagery.”

However, others suggested that the Argentine might have been paying tribute to Diogo Jota, who has also used that same celebration in the past.

Either way, the goal proved decisive as Liverpool secured a 1-0 win over Real Madrid, marking their second straight victory over the Spanish side and the second successive season Mac Allister has scored against them.

Arne Slot finding his rhythm again at Liverpool

After weeks of inconsistency, Arne Slot appears to have found a balance that works.

The Liverpool boss seems to have returned to the tactical basics that served him so well last season rather than experimenting with new shapes and systems.

The attack has once again been much more fluid with Salah involved a lot more than he was in recent games.

They won 2-0 against Aston Villa and have now followed it up with an important win over Real Madrid.

Up next is Manchester City away at Etihad. A win there could be the perfect statement that Liverpool are still very much a threat.