Arne Slot hails “outstanding” Liverpool star after statement Real Madrid win

Liverpool manager Arne Slot heaped praise on young full-back Conor Bradley following his exceptional display in the 1–0 Champions League victory over Real Madrid, where the Northern Irishman produced a performance well beyond his years to shut down Vinicius Jr. at Anfield.

The Premier League champions delivered a mature and composed performance against Europe’s most decorated club, with Alexis Mac Allister scoring the decisive goal in the 61st minute.

The result not only strengthened Liverpool’s position but also sent a strong message to their continental rivals.

Despite the narrow score line, the hosts dominated from start to finish. Liverpool registered 17 shots on goal, forcing Thibaut Courtois, the same goalkeeper who denied them in the 2022 Champions League final, into nine crucial saves.

Liverpool completely dominated Real Madrid

Real Madrid, in stark contrast, struggled to gain control, managing just two attempts on target all night.

While Mac Allister’s winner grabbed the headlines, it was Bradley’s defensive masterclass that truly caught the eye.

Tasked with containing one of the world’s most feared wingers in Vinicius Jr., the 22-year-old was relentless, matching the Brazilian for pace, reading his movements intelligently, and showing remarkable composure under pressure.

Speaking after the match, Slot could not hide his admiration for the young defender.

“Conor was outstanding,” the Dutchman said, as reported by The Standard.

“To be against Vinicius one-on-one so many times is not for everyone to play a game like this, but [Bradley] did outstanding today.”

Conor Bradley nullified the threat of Vinicius

Conor Bradley of Liverpool breaks away from Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid
Conor Bradley of Liverpool breaks away from Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Bradley has become an important member of the squad after the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer.

The young right-back is now set to get more opportunities to play and prove himself.

Although the Reds have Jeremie Frimpong as well in that position but he is currently out with an injury and Bradley has slotted in well in his place.

Having beaten Aston Villa and Real Madrid in their last two matches now, the Reds will be confident ahead of their big match against Manchester City in the Premier League next.

