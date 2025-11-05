(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford is currently on loan at Spanish club Barcelona.

He has impressed with the Spanish outfit, and they are hoping to sign him permanently. They have an option to sign the player for a fee of around €35 million, and Fichajes claim that they are considering paying it.

It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

Barcelona must sign Marcus Rashford

Rashford does not have a future at Manchester United, and he has done quite well in La Liga. He could be a very useful player for Barcelona going forward.

He is capable of slotting into multiple attacking roles, and he will add goals and creativity to the side. The England International is enjoying his time in La Liga, and he will not want to return to Manchester United. He is not an important part of their project anymore, and it would make sense for him to join Barcelona permanently.

They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the player will be desperate to prove his quality and convince them to make the move permanent. He will be hoping to fight for major trophies with them in the coming seasons.

Rashford would be a superb addition

Rashford was regarded as one of the best attacking players in the Premier League a few years ago. There is no doubt that he is still a very good player, and he is at the peak of his career. If he manages to get back to his best, he would be an asset for Barcelona.

The €35 million asking price could look like a bargain in future. Even though Barcelona are going through financial limitations, they should do everything in their power to get the deal done. It would be a gamble worth taking.