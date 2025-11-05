Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca looks on during a training session (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes during the January transfer window.

According to Fichajes, they are planning to offer around €80 million (£70m) in order to get the deal done. Chelsea believe that it would be a high-risk move, but it has a huge potential upside.

Rodrygo has been linked with Manchester City and Liverpool as well.

Rodrygo Goes needs a move

The Brazilian has struggled for opportunities at Real Madrid, and he needs to move on in order to play more often. The report claims that the player could push for an exit in January if a convincing offer comes in. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can convince him to join the club.

Even though they have invested in two strikers during the summer transfer window, it seems that they are still keen on adding to the attacking unit. The Real Madrid star is capable of operating anywhere across the front three, and he will add goals and creativity to the side. He is regarded as a world-class talent, and he has been labelled as a “special player” by Carlo Ancelotti in the past. If Chelsea manages to bring out the best in him, they could have a feature star on their hands.

Chelsea would do well to sign Rodrygo

Rodrygo certainly has the potential to justify the €80 million investment in future. It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid are prepared to sanction his departure in January. They need a deeper score in order to do well across multiple competitions, and selling the Brazilian could prove to be problematic. Even though he is not the first name on the sheet, he is still a very valuable first-team player for them.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.