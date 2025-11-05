Fabrizio Romano calls chances of attacker joining Man United “zero”

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with a potential move for Real Madrid’s teenage striker Endrick, but renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has shut down those rumors, confirming that the Brazilian is instead in advanced talks over a loan switch to French side Olympique Lyon.

The 19-year-old, once hailed as one of Brazil’s brightest prospects, has endured a frustrating spell at the Santiago Bernabéu, making only one appearance this season under Xabi Alonso.

Despite his immense potential, Endrick has found himself struggling for regular minutes amid fierce competition from the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Jr. and Rodrygo.

Man United are not in the race to sign Endrick

In a recent update on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano made it clear that Man United are not in the race for the young striker’s signature.

“Rumors about Endrick joining Manchester United are zero because he wants to play,” Romano said on his Youtube channel.

“He would be ready to compete, as he is doing at Real Madrid, but what he wants most right now is regular playing time to show his skills and develop.”

Romano further explained that Lyon have emerged as the frontrunners for Endrick’s loan move, with talks ongoing between the French club and Real Madrid for a straight loan deal with no option to buy.

“The favourite for Endrick right now is Olympique Lyon,” Romano revealed.

“There are ongoing conversations for a simple loan, no buy clause, no permanent deal. He doesn’t want to leave Madrid permanently.”

The move is seen as a mutually beneficial solution, allowing Endrick to gain valuable first-team experience in Europe while ensuring Madrid retain long-term control over his development.

Real Madrid view Lyon as an ideal destination given their reputation for nurturing young attacking talent, having developed players like Karim Benzema, Alexandre Lacazette, and Rayan Cherki.

For Man United, the clarification effectively rules them out of the running.

United have other priorities when it comes to attackers

The Red Devils had reportedly explored attacking reinforcements ahead of January, but the club’s focus remains on signing a more experienced striker who can complement or provide competition for Benjamin Šeško, depending on his progression this season.

Additionally, a move for Endrick could have hindered the development of academy star Chido Obi, who is tipped to break into the senior squad later this year.

United’s long-term vision under Rúben Amorim involves promoting youth, meaning a short-term loan for a teenage striker without a buy option would not match with their transfer strategy.

Lyon appear poised to win the race for Endrick’s signature, with the Brazilian determined to rebuild his confidence and playing rhythm ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a tournament he still dreams of representing Brazil in.

