Big call: Man United ready to axe expensive signing earlier than expected

Ruben Amorim and Man United's players acknowledge the fans after the draw vs Nottingham Forest (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly ready to make the big decision to let Jadon Sancho leave the club earlier than expected next summer.

The Red Devils are seemingly prepared to lose Sancho on a free transfer despite having the option to trigger a one-year extension to his current contact.

That’s according to talkSPORT, who state that Man Utd are leaning towards giving up on getting a transfer fee for Sancho as long as they don’t have to pay his £200,000-a-week wages for another year.

Sancho is currently on loan at Aston Villa but hasn’t really made any kind of impact yet, with manager Unai Emery yet to trust him with an start in the Premier League.

Jadon Sancho’s career falling apart after Manchester United struggles

Sancho looked like a hugely exciting signing when he first joined United from Borussia Dortmund for big money.

However, the 25-year-old simply couldn’t make an impact at Old Trafford, even if he then showed some promise again with loan spells away from the club, first back at Dortmund, and then at Chelsea last season.

It seems clear now, however, that Sancho is really failing to get back to his best and it probably makes sense for United to cut their losses on him.

It’s a sad end to Sancho’s time with MUFC, but he’ll have to find a new club willing to give him a chance next season, and at this moment in time it’s hard to imagine Villa will be keen to keep him on.

The former England international will need to start performing soon to have a chance of remaining at Villa Park, but in general it looks a long way back for him to have the kind of career it looked like he could’ve had.