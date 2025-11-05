Jarrod Bowen in action. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Former West Ham United manager Graham Potter was criticised during his time at the club for his handling of Freddie Potts.

The young West Ham midfielder is highly rated at the club, but he did not get too many opportunities to showcase his qualities with the first team. However, he has been handed more chances under Nuno Espirito Santo, and he is showing his quality with the first team.

The young midfielder has done quite well against Everton and Newcastle United recently, and West Ham attacker Jarrod Bowen has revealed that he should have had more opportunities earlier this season.

Meanwhile, Bowen has been linked with an exit.

Jarrod Bowen hails Freddie Potts

“Yea (what a performance) and he deserves every minute of it,” Bowen told West Ham TV (h/t Hammers News). “I just spoke in there (the dressing room) and said he deserves all the praise that’s going to come his way, he deserves every single minute of it. “Because you know he probably feels like he should have had more opportunities this season. “And that’s normal when you train the way he does and you apply yourself the way he does and the opportunities that he has had this season, he has taken. “So for him to get the start today (is fully deserved), the only disappointment was the goal got disallowed. I was really hoping that goal would have stood. But apart from that I really can’t speak highly enough of him. “A really good person, really wants to work well. To have him as a teammate and see him get the opportunity and take it, like I said he deserves everything that’s going to come his way tonight.”

Dig towards Potter for Potts misuse?

Perhaps it was a thinly veiled dig towards Potter, who never really trusted the young midfielder. He chose to use Guido Rodriguez instead. The experienced South American has been quite mediocre, and he is now being linked with an exit from the club.

Potts is undoubtedly a talented player with a bright future, and he will look to establish himself as a player for West Ham now. He will be delighted with the opportunities under Nuno, and it remains to be seen whether he can establish himself as a regular starter.

The young midfielder will be delighted with the words of praise from Bowen, who is a fan favourite at the London club. If West Ham can nurture him properly, Potts could be an asset for them in the long term.