“Good player” needs to leave Manchester United, says football legend

Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee has been advised to leave Old Trafford and revive his career with a loan in Italy.

That’s what Dutch footballing legend Ruud Gullit thinks Zirkzee should do, as he believes he’s still a good player, but is the latest to struggle in the environment at Man Utd.

The Red Devils have an unwanted record in recent times of signing top young talents who have then gone backwards, and in some cases have then gone on to improve elsewhere.

Gullit thinks that could happen with Zirkzee as well, as he praised the way he performed at Bologna before making what he felt was the wrong choice in moving to United.

Joshua Zirkzee advised to leave Manchester United

Zirkzee surely still has it in him to have a good career away from United, but it certainly looks like he needs to move soon to try something different.

The 24-year-old is no longer getting regular playing time under Ruben Amorim, having first been brought in under previous manager Erik ten Hag.

A loan move is surely the answer for Zirkzee now, according to Gullit.

“I think from my point of view that he should have stayed in Italy, because he was really striving,” the former Netherlands star told the Metro.

“He was really doing well at Bologna and I was hoping that he would go to Milan. I think that as soon as he went to Manchester United, it was the wrong decision.

“I mean, for a lot of players, moving to Manchester United has been the wrong decision. And whoever leaves them, plays well everywhere around Europe. I just hope that there’s a solution for him.

“Go back to Italy on loan if you can. Just play football. He’s a good player. But at the moment, it’s difficult at Manchester United.”