Just In: Tottenham frontrunners to sign English striker looking to play the World Cup next year

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly leading the race to sign Ivan Toney on loan from Al Ahli, setting up a potential reunion between the striker and his former Brentford manager Thomas Frank, according to TEAMtalk.

The move would mark a major Premier League return for the English forward, who is keen to reignite his international ambitions ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Toney, 29, joined Al Ahli in a high-profile switch to the Saudi Pro League.

A permanent transfer is off the table for now. Toney’s wages, combined with Al Ahli’s asking price of around £30 million, have deterred potential suitors from making a full commitment in January.

Tottenham to sign Ivan Toney in January?

Additionally, the striker would face a substantial tax penalty if his contract in Saudi Arabia were terminated early. As a result, a six-month loan deal is viewed as the most practical solution for all parties.

Tottenham, now under Frank’s management, are keen to strengthen their attacking options.

Despite the arrival of Mathys Tel and Randal Kolo Muani in the summer, Spurs have at times lacked a true focal point up front.

Frank is said to be a huge admirer of Toney, who thrived under his guidance at Brentford.

Spurs face competition from Premier League clubs

However, Tottenham face competition from West Ham United and Everton, both of whom have made inquiries.

West Ham are in the market for a proven Premier League finisher, while Everton see Toney as an ideal fit for David Moyes’ direct style of play.

Still, Spurs’ existing relationship between Frank and Toney could prove decisive in convincing the player.

Toney himself is understood to be eager for a Premier League return to secure his place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the 2026 World Cup.

With the January window approaching, discussions could accelerate in the coming weeks.

