Leeds United cult hero set to join his former club

Daniel Farke of Leeds United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Veteran midfielder Joshua Guilavogui is on the verge of returning to VfL Wolfsburg, marking a potential homecoming for the Frenchman after a brief stint in England with Leeds United, according to reports from Sacha Tavolieri via Sky Sports CH.

The 35-year-old left Leeds United in the summer following a short-term deal that lasted just half a season.

Signed during the 2024/25 Championship campaign, Guilavogui was brought in by the West Yorkshire club to add depth, leadership, and much-needed composure in midfield.

Although his on-pitch involvement was limited, just 65 minutes across 16 substitute appearances, his impact in the dressing room was widely praised.

Joshua Guilavogui was loved at Leeds United

Sources close to Leeds revealed that Guilavogui’s professionalism and leadership qualities made him a vital presence for the younger players.

Despite his limited playing time, he quickly became a fan favourite at Elland Road, earning admiration for his attitude and experience during a turbulent period for the club.

Now, a return to familiar territory appears imminent. Reports suggest that several Wolfsburg executives have publicly voiced their support for re-signing Guilavogui, who is currently a free agent.

The Bundesliga side, facing a challenging campaign, view the midfielder as a stabilising figure, both on and off the pitch, capable of restoring balance and guiding a relatively young squad.

Guilavogui previously spent nearly a decade at Wolfsburg, making over 200 appearances and serving as club captain for several seasons.

Guilavogui is ready for an emotional return to Bundesliga

His leadership and defensive discipline were instrumental during the club’s successful years, including their 2015 DFB-Pokal triumph and Champions League campaigns.

While neither Wolfsburg nor Guilavogui’s representatives have formally confirmed the deal, multiple reports indicate that negotiations are at an advanced stage.

For Guilavogui, who has also represented clubs like Atletico Madrid and Saint-Étienne, the move represents both a professional and emotional reunion with a team where he spent the prime years of his career.

Englishman wants to replace Daniel Farke at Leeds United