Leeds United man available for free transfer in January

Leeds United are bracing for the departure of promising young goalkeeper Alex Baird, with multiple clubs monitoring his situation ahead of the January transfer window, according to Pete O’Rourke.

The 18-year-old, who has yet to make a senior appearance for Leeds, is widely expected to leave Elland Road at the end of the season after struggling to secure a pathway to first-team football.

Baird joined Leeds’ academy setup with high expectations, but his progress has slowed in recent months.

This season, he has featured eight times in the U18 Premier League, conceding 19 goals while keeping just two clean sheets. Despite those numbers, scouts have reportedly been impressed with his shot-stopping ability and reflexes.

Leeds United goalkeeper set to leave in January

Football insider Pete O’Rourke confirmed the growing interest via X (formerly Twitter), writing:

“Leeds United U18 goalkeeper Alex Baird is attracting strong interest from a host of clubs ahead of the January transfer window. The highly-rated young shot-stopper will be available on a free transfer in January with several sides monitoring his situation closely.”

Baird, who turned 18 in August, has found opportunities limited due to stiff competition in Leeds’ youth ranks.

Goalkeepers Darryl Ombang and Rory Mahady are both ahead of him in the pecking order for the Under-21s, leaving Baird with little room for advancement.

Alex Baird is coming toward the end of his Elland Road deal

With his current deal expiring soon and no sign of a contract renewal, the player and his representatives are now exploring new opportunities that would allow him to play regular football.

Although Leeds are reluctant to lose another homegrown talent, sources close to the club suggest that they will not stand in Baird’s way should he decide to leave.

His potential departure follows a recent trend at Elland Road, where several young players, have departed in recent seasons.

A move away could prove beneficial for both parties. Baird would have the chance to continue his development in a more competitive environment, while Leeds could free up academy space for emerging prospects in their youth setup.

