Liverpool and Chelsea could go head-to-head in the transfer market. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing the French International defender Dayot Upamecano.

The 27-year-old central defender will be a free agent at the end of the season, and Bayern Munich have not been able to secure an agreement with him. Multiple clubs are looking to secure his services on a free transfer as per Fichajes, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Dayot Upamecano has done well

He has been an important player for the German club, and he helped them win three league titles in the last four seasons. He could prove to be an excellent addition for all three Premier League clubs.

Liverpool need a quality replacement for Ibrahima Konaté, who will be out of contract at the end of the season. Signing his compatriot could prove to be a wise decision. Meanwhile, Chelsea have struggled with injury problems at the back season. They need more depth in that area of the pitch. Finally, Manchester United need to find a quality long-term alternative to Harry Maguire. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for the Bundesliga star.

Upamecano would be a superb addition

Signing him on a free transfer would be a masterstroke from all three clubs. They will be able to secure a pre-contract agreement with the defender in January. It remains to be seen whether they come forward with an offer to get the deal done.

Upamecano has proven himself in Germany, and he could look to take on a new challenge. The move to the Premier League could be exciting for him. It will be an opportunity for him to prove his quality at a higher level. It remains to be seen where he ends up. All three clubs could be attractive destinations for him.