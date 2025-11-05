Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, gives the team instructions. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have made it a priority to sign the Inter Milan defender, Alessandro Bastoni.

The 26-year-old is one of the best defenders in the world, and Liverpool are prepared to spend €100 million in order to get the deal done, as per Fichajes. It remains to be seen whether the Italian outfit is prepared to sanction his departure. He is an indispensable asset for them.

Alessandro Bastoni is a top player

The defender has been labelled as an “exceptional” player in the past. There is no doubt that he has the quality to do well in the Premier League, and he could be an excellent addition for Liverpool. They need to find a quality long-term replacement for Ibrahima Konate, who will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Also, club captain Virgil van Dijk is in his 30s, and Liverpool need to start planning for a future without him. Signing one of the best defenders in Italy would be ideal.

Liverpool have shown that they could be willing to spend big money on players they truly admire, and it is no surprise that they are ready to break the bank for Bastoni. Bastoni has been linked with Chelsea as well.

Can Liverpool convince Bastoni?

It remains to be seen whether they can convince the Italian international to join. The report claims that he will need a compelling project, regular gametime, and a clear plan from the English club. Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they have been fighting for trophies regularly. It should not be too difficult for them to convince the player.

The move to England could be an exciting challenge at this stage of his career. He would get to compete at a higher level, and he would be joining one of the best clubs in the world. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool come forward with an official proposal in the coming months.