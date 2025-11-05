Report: Liverpool could launch a €100m move to sign “exceptional” Serie A star

Liverpool FC
Posted by
Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, gives the team instructions. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have made it a priority to sign the Inter Milan defender, Alessandro Bastoni. 

The 26-year-old is one of the best defenders in the world, and Liverpool are prepared to spend €100 million in order to get the deal done, as per Fichajes. It remains to be seen whether the Italian outfit is prepared to sanction his departure. He is an indispensable asset for them.

Alessandro Bastoni is a top player

The defender has been labelled as an “exceptional” player in the past. There is no doubt that he has the quality to do well in the Premier League, and he could be an excellent addition for Liverpool. They need to find a quality long-term replacement for Ibrahima Konate, who will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Also, club captain Virgil van Dijk is in his 30s, and Liverpool need to start planning for a future without him. Signing one of the best defenders in Italy would be ideal.

Liverpool have shown that they could be willing to spend big money on players they truly admire, and it is no surprise that they are ready to break the bank for Bastoni. Bastoni has been linked with Chelsea as well.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United flag and yellow 'breaking news' banner
Man United “like” winger who recently scored the winning-goal in front of their scouts
Tottenham manager Thomas Frank gestures during the Wolves game
Report: German ace and his agent intrigued by the prospect of joining Tottenham
Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on
Liverpool and Tottenham plotting move for 21-year-old ace “standing out” in the Bundesliga

Can Liverpool convince Bastoni?

Alessandro Bastoni in action for Inter Milan
Alessandro Bastoni in action for Inter Milan (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

It remains to be seen whether they can convince the Italian international to join. The report claims that he will need a compelling project, regular gametime, and a clear plan from the English club. Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they have been fighting for trophies regularly. It should not be too difficult for them to convince the player.

The move to England could be an exciting challenge at this stage of his career. He would get to compete at a higher level, and he would be joining one of the best clubs in the world. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool come forward with an official proposal in the coming months.

More Stories Alessandro Bastoni

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *