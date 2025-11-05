Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks on (Photo by Michael Regan, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly looking at Club Brugge manager Nicky Hayen as a potential replacement for Arne Slot, as per SPORT.

The Dutch manager is under pressure after Liverpool’s mediocre start to the season. Even though they are third in the league table, they have lost six of the last eight matches in all competitions. Their performances have been underwhelming, and Slot has not been able to get the best out of his team, despite spending a substantial amount of money during the summer transfer window.

Will Liverpool let Arne Slot move on?

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool lose their patience with him and decides to pull the trigger in the near future.

The 45-year-old Belgian midfielder is highly rated across Europe, and he could prove to be an interesting acquisition.

Ideally, if Liverpool decides to replace the Dutch manager, they should look to opt for a more an appointment. They need someone who has proved himself consistently at the highest level and has won major trophies.

Hayen could be an interesting choice

Hayen is a talented manager, but he is unproven at the highest level. The Liverpool job might be too big for him right now.

Meanwhile, he has been described as a manager with “a special aura”. The opportunity to take on the Liverpool job will be quite exciting for him. It is fair to assume that he will be excited if the chance is presented to him.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks. Slot will certainly hope to get Liverpool’s season back on track. He will be determined to hold onto his job.

Furthermore, he has a lot of credibility in the bank after guiding Liverpool to the league title last season, and it is unlikely that Liverpool will make a rash decision on his future immediately. They are likely to be patient with him, and he will be allowed to turn things around.