Talks held: Liverpool meet with super agent to discuss €90m Man Utd transfer target

Kenan Yildiz in action for Juventus against Sporting Lisbon (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly been one of the clubs to recently meet with the agent of Juventus attacking midfielder Kenan Yildiz.

The Turkey international has established himself as one of Europe’s most exciting young talents in recent times, and it could be tricky for Juve to keep hold of him.

As previously reported on the Daily Briefing, the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea are also very interested in Yildiz, who could be on the move for around €90m.

Now reliable journalist Indy Kaila is reporting that Liverpool have recently had meetings with Jorge Mendes to discuss Yildiz, though a deal won’t be easy for the Reds as it could require selling a high earner first…

The reporter posted: “Exclusive According to sources, super agent Jorge Mendes has met TWO English clubs in the last few weeks. We understand @LFC are one of them 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐊𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐧 𝐘𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐳 This deal only can happen if one of the high #lfc earners are to leave in the summer”.

Kenan Yildiz transfer: What next for the Juventus star?

Yildiz surely has a very bright future in the game, and Juventus will no doubt hope it can be with them, though it looks like it’s going to be difficult for them to make that happen.

The Turkey international has developed well in Serie A and Juve are a big club, but these days the Premier League is probably the most tempting destination for a top player.

Liverpool could therefore make sense as an ideal next move for him at some point soon, though it’s also hard to see precisely where he’d fit in.

LFC signed Florian Wirtz in that position this summer, and it’s not exactly worked out for them yet, though it’s not clear if that’s a problem with the player or with Arne Slot’s tactics, and in any case it’s unlikely to see them give up on such a big investment straight away.

United could do well to build around Yildiz, and he might do well to go there to ensure he gets a key role and regular playing time.