Liverpool are interested in signing the PSG midfielder Vitinha in the coming months.

The 25-year-old has been exceptional for the French outfit, and he is regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world right now. He recently finished third in the Ballon d’Or rankings, and there is no doubt that he would be an exceptional acquisition for Liverpool.

Vitinha would be an excellent signing

According to Fichajes, the Premier League side is now plotting a club record move for him. They paid €145 million for Alexander Isak in the summer, and they are now preparing €150 million move for the Portuguese International. The 25-year-old will add control, composure and defensive cover to the side. He could prove to be a defining addition for Liverpool.

They have a world-class team, and they have been fighting for trophies regularly. However, they need to continue improving if they want to stay at the highest level. Signing one of the best midfielders in the world would be ideal. It will be interesting to see if PSG are willing to sanction his departure. Vitinha is a key player for them, and they might not want to lose him any time soon.

Vitinha could transform the Reds

The Portuguese international is at the peak of his powers, and securing his signature now would be a masterstroke from Liverpool.

Apart from his ability to control the game from the deep, he will add creativity as well. He has 21 goals and 20 assists for PSG in all competitions.

The midfielder has played in the Premier League before with Wolves, but he failed to make an impact. He will be determined to make his mark in English football if the move goes through. He might feel that he has unfinished business in the Premier League. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool submit an official proposal to get the deal done.