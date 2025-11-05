Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Wolfsburg defender Konstantinos Koulierakis.

The 21-year-old central defender has done quite well for the German club, and he has attracted the attention of top teams. He could prove to be an excellent long-term acquisition for the two Premier League clubs.

Liverpool and Spurs need Konstantinos Koulierakis

Liverpool need a quality replacement for Ibrahima Konaté, who has not signed an extension with them. He will leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season. They have been keeping tabs on Koulierakis for months.

On the other hand, Tottenham could certainly use more depth in the defensive unit.

Graeme Bailey told TBR Football: “Koulierakis is attracting a lot of attention across Europe, composed and left-sided – left-footed defenders do tend to carry a bit more of a premium and he is standing out at the moment.”

Where will Koulierakis end up?

It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs can get the deal done. The player is highly rated, and there is likely to be more clubs monitoring his progress. The German outfit will certainly hope that there is a bidding war in the summer. Ideally, they would look to keep the player at the club for the long term, but they will be hoping to sell him to the highest bidder if it comes to that.

The 21-year-old central defender is still quite young, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a top-class Premier League defender with the right guidance. Liverpool and Tottenham have done well to groom young players, and they could play a key role in his growth.

If either of the two English clubs managed to get the deal done for a reasonable amount of money, it could prove to be a shrewd investment for the future.