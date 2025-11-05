(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the River Plate winger Felipe Esquivel.

The 17-year-old recently scored an impressive winner over Belgium in the under-17 World Cup in front of the Manchester United scouts. The Premier League is now following him closely, and they like him.

Man United keen on Felipe Esquivel

Graeme Bailey told TBR Football: “United through Jason Wilcox are working hard on their youth ranks and making sure they don’t miss out. Esquivel is one they like and have been following for a little while now.”

Other clubs are monitoring his progress as well, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him. The 17-year-old attacker has a bright future ahead of himself, and he could prove to be a quality long-term investment.

The opportunity to join a club like Manchester United will be quite tempting for him. It would be a huge step up in his career. Even though he’s not ready for the Premier League, he could be an important member of their youth team. Manchester United could groom him into a first-team player.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Man United want 27-year-old star with three league titles in four seasons

Man United could groom Esquivel into a star

Manchester United have done well to groom young players in the past, and they are looking to build a team for the future. It is no surprise that they are keen on the Argentine sensation.

The attacker has a £88 million release clause in his contract. It will be interesting to see if River Plate is prepared to sanction his departure for a reasonable amount of money. No club in the world will want to pay that kind of money for Esquivel.

Meanwhile, the attacker needs to choose his next destination carefully. He must look to join a club where there is a clear pathway for his development. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can provide him with the necessary assurances.

Man United preparing January move for “very, very good” player, who is “very keen” to join