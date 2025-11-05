Ruben Amorim looks on. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest during the January transfer window.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, they are confident of securing his signature in the coming weeks. It will be interesting to see if they come forward with an official proposal to get the deal done.

Man United need Elliot Anderson

They need more control and defensive cover in the middle of the park, and the England International could be ideal. He has proven himself with club and country, and he is ready to play for a bigger club now. Anderson has been linked with other Premier League clubs as well.

England manager Thomas Tuchel has recently described him as a “very, very good” player.

The report also confirmed that the 22-year-old is “very keen” on joining Manchester United. It would be a huge opportunity for him, and he will look to improve further with regular opportunities at Old Trafford. He would get to play alongside quality midfielders at the English club, and it could accelerate his development.

Will Nottingham Forest sell Anderson?

It will be interesting to see if Nottingham Forest is willing to sanction his departure. He is one of their best players, and his exit in January would be a devastating blow. They are already struggling after a difficult start to the season, and losing one of their best players could be a catastrophic blow for them.

They will probably hope to keep the player at the club until the end of the season so that they can secure safety. Losing one of their best pairs right now could push them further towards the Championship.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will look to get back into the top four, and they need January additions. Signing one of the best youngsters in the league would be a huge statement of intent.