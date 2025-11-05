Man United would have to pay £60 million for priority January target

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Manchester United are preparing a move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, who has emerged as a key target for the upcoming January transfer window, according to TEAMtalk.

The 22-year-old has caught the attention of United manager Rúben Amorim, whose admiration for the England international’s tireless work rate and all-around performances has prompted the club to take serious interest.

Anderson has been one of Forest’s best players this season. Since leaving Newcastle United and joining Forest, the midfielder has developed into a formidable player who has impressed some of the top clubs in England.

Man United have serious interest in Elliot Anderson

His consistency and composure in possession have reportedly attracted several Premier League and European clubs, but United’s interest appears to be the most concrete.

Amorim views Anderson as an ideal fit, someone who can help the team defend as well as contribute in the attacking phase of the game.

Forest are reluctant to lose their star man mid-season, however. The club values Anderson at around £80 million, reflecting both his growing influence and long-term potential.

Man United, while willing to make a serious offer, believe a deal in the region of £60 million could be enough to tempt Forest into negotiations.

Anderson fits the recruitment criteria at United

United’s pursuit of Anderson also aligns with their recruitment strategy under Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS-led football department, which prioritises young, homegrown talent with high resale value.

Forest, meanwhile, remain hopeful of keeping hold of their prized asset until the summer, but the financial lure of a major sale could prove hard to resist.

Having failed to sign Carlos Baleba from Brighton in the summer transfer window, the Red Devils have made signing a new midfielder their priority and Anderson is someone who is at the top of their wish list.

