Newcastle United fear striker could leave for Bundesliga

Newcastle United FC club badge (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Eintracht Frankfurt appear to be back in the driver’s seat to sign William Osula, despite Newcastle United abruptly backing out of an agreement for the Danish forward at the final stage of negotiations.



According to Sport Bild, as reported by Bundesliga News, the two clubs had already reached an understanding over an initial loan deal that included a €20 million purchase option, but the Premier League side unexpectedly pulled the plug before the deal could be finalised.

The 22-year-old Denmark U21 international, who has been on the radar of several European clubs, is reportedly open to leaving St. James’ Park in search of regular playing time.

William Osula is looking for more playing time

With limited opportunities under Eddie Howe, Osula has found himself on the fringes of Newcastle’s squad this season, featuring mostly in substitute appearances and cup fixtures.

A move to Germany could provide the perfect platform for his development.

Sources close to Sport Bild report that VfB Stuttgart have also expressed interest in the young striker, although their chances of securing his signature appear slim.

The two clubs have a recent working relationship, having collaborated over the summer when Nick Woltemade made a record-breaking £69 million move from Stuttgart to Newcastle.

However, Stuttgart’s financial structure makes a permanent deal for Osula unlikely, giving Eintracht Frankfurt a clear edge in negotiations.

Could the Newcastle United star join Frankfurt?

Frankfurt are eager to strengthen their attack ahead of the second half of the Bundesliga campaign, particularly after struggling for consistency in front of goal.

Manager Dino Toppmöller is said to be a strong admirer of Osula’s potential.

It remains unclear, however, whether Newcastle will revisit talks under revised terms. The Magpies may prefer an initial loan with a mandatory purchase clause, ensuring they recoup a guaranteed fee.

Frankfurt remain the favourites to land the Danish forward, with discussions expected to resume before the January transfer window opens.

Report: Newcastle preparing mega-money move for “extraordinary” La Liga talent