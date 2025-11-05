Not for sale: Man United told they have no chance of signing transfer target in January

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Everton have made it clear that Jarrad Branthwaite will not be leaving Goodison Park in the upcoming January transfer window, despite mounting interest from Manchester United, according to TEAMtalk.

The Toffees are determined to keep hold of their star defender for the remainder of the season, viewing him as a cornerstone of their long-term project under David Moyes.

The 23-year-old centre-back has been on Man United’s radar for some time, with the club identifying him as a priority target in their efforts to reinforce the defense.

United’s scouting department, led by Rúben Amorim, is said to admire Branthwaite matuiry and potential.

Everton have no desire to sell Man United target

However, Everton’s stance remains unchanged. As per club sources, Branthwaite is considered “untouchable” this winter, as the Merseyside club battle to maintain consistency in the Premier League.

Everton believe selling him mid-season would weaken the squad at a crucial stage, especially with limited time to find a suitable replacement.

When Branthwaite eventually does leave, Everton will demand a premium price.

The defender is valued at around £70 million, a figure that reflects both his importance to the team and his potential to become one of England’s top defenders.

That valuation has already deterred some clubs, though United are expected to revisit the situation in the summer.

United’s interest comes amid growing uncertainty over their defensive options.

Due to the age of Harry Maguire and the unreliability of other defensive options, United are considering signing a new centre-back, someone who is young and can perform at the top level for a long time.

Jarrad Branthwaite has impressed top clubs

Branthwaite, who has drawn comparisons to John Stones for his technical quality and composure under pressure, is seen as an ideal candidate.

Branthwaite’s development over the past two years has been remarkable. After a successful loan spell at PSV Eindhoven, where he earned praise from Dutch legend Ruud van Nistelrooy, the Englishman returned to Everton and quickly established himself as a first-team regular.

Everton’s message is clear, Branthwaite is not for sale. But with his reputation continuing to rise and Man United’s interest unwavering, the battle for his signature is likely to intensify in the summer transfer window next year.

