Former West Ham United player Pablo Barrera has now revealed that he regrets the decision to leave the club in 2012, and his decision was motivated by money.

He ended up joining the Mexican club Cruz Azul back then. The player has revealed that his father wanted him to continue in Europe, and he should have stayed at West Ham. However, the Mexican club offered him a substantial amount of money, and he found it difficult to turn it down. The 38-year-old has explained that it is one of the regrets of his career.

Pablo Barrera on West Ham exit

“The only thing I could have changed is pushing harder for my time in Europe. I had three more years on my contract [with West Ham]; that’s the only regret I have, not pushing for those three years,” he said to TUDN. “Then I went to Spain for a year with Vasco [Aguirre], but I still had three more years on my contract with West Ham. They told me I could return without any problem, obviously to earn a place, but I made the decision to go to Cruz Azul. That’s the only regret I could have changed. “The truth is, at that moment it was about money. In the end, I made several offers to Cruz Azul, thinking they wouldn’t accept them, and in the end they said yes. It was mainly for that reason. “That’s the only thing that stuck with me. To this day, my dad talks about it with me. He used to tell me, ‘Stay, stay [in Europe]’.”

The player struggled for regular opportunities during his time at the London club. He was eventually sent on loan to Real Zaragoza. However, he believes that he could have pushed his way into the starting lineup if he had stayed at the club.

Barrera message to Edson Alvarez

Meanwhile, the player has urged West Ham United midfielder Edson Alvarez to continue in Europe despite offers from elsewhere. The player is not a key part of West Ham’s plans right now, and he is on loan at Turkish club Fenerbahce.

He has been urged not to make the same mistake as Barrera, and it will be interesting to see what the player decides. He is likely to leave West Ham permanently at the end of the season. He was a quality player during his time at Ajax, and he will look to get back to that level once again. Joining the right team could bring out the best in the player once again.

