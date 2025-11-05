Real Madrid plan monumental sale to show no player is bigger than the club

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to part ways with Vinícius Júnior in the summer of 2026, according to a report from Sport Bild.

The decision, said to have been made in the aftermath of Los Blancos’ 2-1 El Clásico victory over Barcelona, could mark the end of an era for one of Madrid’s brightest and most controversial stars.

The 25-year-old forward, who has been instrumental in Real Madrid’s success over recent seasons, reportedly clashed with manager Xabi Alonso after being substituted during the match.

According to the report, Vinícius reacted angrily to being taken off and later had to issue a public apology to the team and fans following internal pressure from senior club officials.

Real Madrid are upset with Vinicius’ behaviour

Club president Florentino Pérez was said to have taken the incident personally, viewing it as a breach of discipline and a challenge to the club’s long-standing philosophy that “no player is bigger than Real Madrid.”

While Vinícius remains one of Madrid’s most marketable and talented assets, Pérez reportedly believes that selling the Brazilian would serve as a powerful statement of authority, similar to the club’s past decisions to move on from stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos.

Despite this internal stance, Real Madrid are still working on renewing Vinícius Júnior’s contract, which currently runs until 2026, to protect his market value.

The club fears that any public fallout could lower his €150 million valuation, making it harder to secure a lucrative transfer fee.

Premier League clubs are interested in the Brazilian

A renewal, therefore, would be a strategic move, not necessarily a sign of reconciliation, but a way to maintain leverage in the transfer market.

Alonso has praised Vinícius’ energy and work rate but hinted at the need for “maturity and balance” in his game, a subtle reminder that technical brilliance must be matched with discipline.

While it’s still early to predict the Brazilian’s next destination, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, and Liverpool are among the clubs that have previously shown interest in the winger.

For now, Vinícius remains a key part of Alonso’s squad. But behind the scenes, Sport Bild suggests that Real Madrid’s hierarchy has already set a timeline for his eventual exit.

