Regis Le Bris, Head Coach of Sunderland reacts during the pre-season friendly match (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has been linked with a move away from the club.

According to Alan Nixon, Championship clubs Leicester City and Southampton are interested in securing his services on loan, and Sunderland could sanction his loan exit in January.

Patterson was linked with Tottenham a year ago.

Anthony Patterson needs a move

Patterson is not the first-choice goalkeeper at Sunderland anymore, and it would be ideal for him to move on. The 25-year-old needs regular opportunities to fulfil his potential. He has come through the ranks at Sunderland, and he would have expected to hold down a regular starting spot with them.

However, Robin Roefs is ahead of him in the pecking order now. It would be ideal for him to leave the club in January so that he can play more often. If he manages to impress during the second half of the season, he might have a better opportunity of pushing for the starting spot next season.

Where will Patterson end up?

Leicester City and Southampton will be hoping to do well this season, and they need quality players. The 25-year-old goalkeeper certainly has the quality to help them improve. He has shown his ability in the second division of English football in the past, and he could make an instant impact. The goalkeeper will be desperate to get back to his past form once again. His hunger to succeed will be a bonus for any club that manages to secure his signature.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Clubs will be hoping to win the race for his signature in January. Signing him on loan would be a no-risk acquisition, and it would be a move with huge potential upside.

Sunderland will certainly hope that he can perform at a high level with them so that they can sell him for a significant fee in the summer.