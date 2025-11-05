‘Tottenham are interested in him’ – Journalist confirms 9-goal striker is on the radar of Spurs

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Porto striker Samu Aghehowa is attracting attention from some of the biggest clubs in the world and one of them is Tottenham, according to Football Insider.

The 21-year-old striker has scored nine goals this season in 12 appearances for the Portuguese club.

The Spaniard has put himself on the radar of top clubs due to his impressive goal scoring record.

Spurs manager Thomas Frank is not happy with his current attacking option of Dominic Solanke, who has faced several fitness issues at the club and since joining the club from Bournemouth, the English attacker has failed to live up to expectations.

Tottenham among clubs interested in Samu Aghehowa

As per the report, Aghehowa is currently happy to stay at Porto and continue his development but if a top club approaches him for a move next year, he will be excited about it and happily consider the opportunity.

Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider:

“It won’t just be Newcastle [interested in Aghehowa], it’ll be interesting.

“Newcastle did look at him when they were looking at replacements for Alexander Isak before they moved for Nick Woltemade, so, he’s obviously on their list.

“I don’t think it’d be a top priority for them now having brought in Woltemade and Wissa, but Tottenham are interested in him.

“Arsenal and Villa are also interested in Aghehowa as well. So, I think come the summer there could be a lot of clubs who’ll be interested in the big striker and Porto might have a real fight on their hands to keep hold of him.”

The 21-year-old joined FC Porto from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2024 and has been in sensational form ever since.

Thomas Frank needs a more consistent striker

In his debut season, Samu Aghehowa netted 27 goals across all competitions, quickly establishing himself as one of the most prolific young forwards in Europe. His outstanding performances have carried into the current campaign.

The three-cap Spain international nearly completed a move to Chelsea last year, with personal terms agreed, but the transfer collapsed after he failed a medical due to an ankle injury.

Aghehowa’s current deal includes a €100 million (£88 million) release clause, a figure that reflects Porto’s determination to keep their star striker.

Tottenham, who signed Mathys Tel, Randal Kolo Muani, and Mohammed Kudus over the summer, have continued to struggle in front of goal.

