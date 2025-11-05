Sources: Tottenham already working to sign “perfect profile” €55m-rated attacker

Aston Villa FC Brentford FC
Posted by
Kevin Schade in action for Brentford vs Crystal Palace
Kevin Schade in action for Brentford vs Crystal Palace (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Tottenham are already working behind the scenes to get a January transfer window deal done for Brentford winger Kevin Schade, as I first reported in my exclusive here for the Daily Briefing.

The 23-year-old has impressed during his time with Brentford, and it seems inevitable that he could be their next big sale after the likes of Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa left this summer.

My understanding is that Spurs and Aston Villa are both keen on Schade, with Fabio Paratici already making preparations to reunite the player with his former manager Thomas Frank.

Sources in the industry told me: “Schade is seen as the perfect profile for Spurs.”

Meanwhile, another added: “Frank knows the player well and has already planned how he’d slot into the system.”

Another also said: “Fabio Paratici is working behind the scenes to reunite Thomas Frank with Schade.”

Kevin Schade in action for Brentford
Kevin Schade in action for Brentford (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Kevin Schade to Tottenham or Aston Villa?

It will be interesting to see where Schade ends up, as both Spurs and Villa look in need of a player of his calibre right now.

It’s not obvious which club would be seen as the more tempting project, with THFC currently able to offer Champions League football, though they have not been as consistent as Villa with their Premier League form in the last few years.

More Stories / Latest News
Real Madrid breaking news
Real Madrid plan monumental sale to show no player is bigger than the club
Liverpool manager Arne Slot during a press conference
Arne Slot insists “unlucky” Liverpool star is “working incredibly hard” to turn his situation around
Tottenham breaking news
‘Tottenham are interested in him’ – Journalist confirms 9-goal striker is on the radar of Spurs

Spurs have also been through a few managerial changes in recent times, whereas Villa have given Unai Emery a lot of time to build a team, and he’s mostly done a good job even in slightly difficult circumstances.

Schade could have a key role in both teams as he’d surely be an upgrade on Brennan Johnson at Tottenham, and on struggling loan signing Jadon Sancho at Villa.

More Stories Kevin Schade Thomas Frank

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *