Sources: Tottenham already working to sign “perfect profile” €55m-rated attacker

Kevin Schade in action for Brentford vs Crystal Palace (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Tottenham are already working behind the scenes to get a January transfer window deal done for Brentford winger Kevin Schade, as I first reported in my exclusive here for the Daily Briefing.

The 23-year-old has impressed during his time with Brentford, and it seems inevitable that he could be their next big sale after the likes of Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa left this summer.

My understanding is that Spurs and Aston Villa are both keen on Schade, with Fabio Paratici already making preparations to reunite the player with his former manager Thomas Frank.

Sources in the industry told me: “Schade is seen as the perfect profile for Spurs.”

Meanwhile, another added: “Frank knows the player well and has already planned how he’d slot into the system.”

Another also said: “Fabio Paratici is working behind the scenes to reunite Thomas Frank with Schade.”

Kevin Schade to Tottenham or Aston Villa?

It will be interesting to see where Schade ends up, as both Spurs and Villa look in need of a player of his calibre right now.

It’s not obvious which club would be seen as the more tempting project, with THFC currently able to offer Champions League football, though they have not been as consistent as Villa with their Premier League form in the last few years.

Spurs have also been through a few managerial changes in recent times, whereas Villa have given Unai Emery a lot of time to build a team, and he’s mostly done a good job even in slightly difficult circumstances.

Schade could have a key role in both teams as he’d surely be an upgrade on Brennan Johnson at Tottenham, and on struggling loan signing Jadon Sancho at Villa.