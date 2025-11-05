Tottenham star set to be rewarded with a new contract after incredible start under Thomas Frank

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Tottenham are set to reward defender Micky van de Ven with a new contract following his outstanding performances of late.

That is according to the latest from Matt Law of The Telegraph, who claims that Spurs see Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven as the best centre-back pairing in the Premier League.

Tottenham made Romero their highest-paid player in the summer and now want to offer the Dutch defender a new contract as well as a significant pay rise to reflect his importance to the team.

Micky van de Ven has been outstanding for Tottenham

Since his £34m move from Wolfsburg in 2023, van de Ven has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

He very quicky formed a formidable partnership with Cristian Romero and became the heart of Tottenham’s defence.

And under Thomas Frank his performances have elevated to another level, not only defensively but also offensively.

He is currently Tottenham’s top goal scorer with six goals across all competitions, proving to be a massive goal threat on the other end of the pitch.

The most recent goal came in the Champions League against Copenhagen, a world-class solo goal after running the entire length of the pitch.

Defensively, Micky van de Ven has been a steady presence at the back for Tottenham this season, playing a key role in their renewed defensive solidity under Thomas Frank.

The Dutch centre-back has helped Spurs keep three clean sheets in the Premier League, averaging 1.1 tackles and 1.0 interception per game, numbers that highlight his composure and timing in defensive duels.

Stat Per Game / Total Clean Sheets 3 Interceptions 1.0 Tackles per Game 1.1 Possession Won (Final Third) 0.0 Balls Recovered per Game 3.6 Dribbled Past per Game 0.2 Clearances per Game 3.4 Blocked Shots per Game 0.3

He recovers the ball around 3.6 times per match and is rarely beaten, being dribbled past just 0.2 times per game.

With 3.4 clearances and 0.3 blocked shots per outing, Van de Ven continues to show his alertness and positioning, clearing danger efficiently and keeping opponents at bay.

While he doesn’t win possession often in the final third, his main strength lies in anticipation and recovery, ensuring Tottenham maintain control in deeper areas.

Tottenham slap €100m price tag on Van de Ven amid interest from Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid

His outstanding performances have attracted interest from several top clubs including Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

A recent reported has stated that Spurs have put a hefty €100m price tag on their prized asset, to fend off any interest from Europe’s top clubs.

It is reported that Spurs see him as a strategic asset and will not let him leave for cheap.