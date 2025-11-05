Tottenham ready to pounce if Euro giants sanction exit of striker who joined in the summer

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing to move for Juventus striker Jonathan David if the Italian giants decide to sanction his departure in the upcoming January transfer window, according to Sky Sports.

The Canada international, who joined Juventus from Lille in the summer, has endured a frustrating start to life in Turin.

Despite high expectations following his move, David has found the net just once in 11 appearances across all competitions.

His slow adaptation to Serie A and difficulties in fitting into Juve’s tactical setup have led to growing speculation that Juve could consider cutting their losses sooner rather than later.

Juventus are unhappy with David’s output this season

Bianconeri hierarchy are growing concerned by David’s limited impact and are open to reassessing his future if no turnaround occurs before the new year.

A “quick exit” in January is reportedly on the table, especially with Juventus needing to balance their books amid financial constraints.

That situation has alerted several European clubs, including Tottenham, who remain on the lookout for attacking reinforcements.

Thomas Frank’s side have lacked a proper number nine this season and that has translated into their goal scoring issues.

Tottenham need a player to lead their attack

Spurs need a focal point in attack, something that Richarlison has failed to provide this season.

Adding a versatile forward like David, capable of playing both as a striker and attacking midfielder, would give Spurs more depth and dynamism in the final third.

For now, much will depend on David’s ability to turn things around in the coming weeks. But if his struggles continue, Tottenham could be perfectly positioned to pounce, offering the Canadian star a chance at redemption, and a fresh start, in North London.

Spurs have also been linked with another Juventus attacker, Dusan Vlahovic, who is expected to leave the Italian giants next year.

