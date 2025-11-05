St James' Park ahead of Newcastle's Carabao Cup tie against Tottenham. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Newcastle United signed Vakhtang Salia from Dinamo Tbilisi during the summer transfer window.

The 18-year-old attacker is highly rated at the club, but he has yet to feature for the Premier League club because of injury problems. He will be hoping to return to action quickly and establish himself as a first-team player for the club. He is a long-term investment for Newcastle, and they will hope to nurture him into an important player.

Vakhtang Salia spotted at Anfield

Meanwhile, a report from the Shields Gazette claims that the attacker was spotted at Anfield with his agent, watching Liverpool’s Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

The Reds picked up a 1-0 win, and the Newcastle forward was in attendance in the stands.

The player is currently sidelined with an injury, and it is very common to attend matches during that time.

Also, the Newcastle striker is represented by the same agency as that of the Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili. Perhaps he was invited to the game by his representatives.

Can Salia make his mark?

It remains to be seen whether the teenager can get back to full fitness in the coming months and make a notable contribution for Newcastle this season. They could use more quality in the attacking unit, and the 18-year-old could be useful for them during the second half of the season.

Newcastle have signed Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa during the summer transfer window. The young attacker will need to work very hard in training in order to get opportunities in the coming seasons.

The two strikers are certainly ahead of him in the pecking order, and it will be difficult for him to dislodge them in the starting lineup.