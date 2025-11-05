New: Chelsea ready to beat Manchester United to €50m forward transfer

Vitor Roque in action for Palmeiras (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly ready to make a move to beat the likes of Manchester United to the transfer of in-form Palmeiras striker Vitor Roque.

The highly-rated 20-year-old is looking back to his best recently, having previously struggled in a spell at Barcelona, and on loan at Real Betis.

It seems that big move may have come a bit too soon for Roque, who is still young and who is now looking like he’s got his career firmly back on track with Palmeiras.

With 13 goals in 28 league games in 2025, Roque is starting to catch the eye of top European clubs again, with Chelsea mentioned as one of his main suitors, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Vitor Roque transfer to Chelsea could cost €50m

Roque won’t come cheap, however, with the report explaining that Palmeiras would want around €50m for him.

The young Brazilian forward is also on the radar of clubs like Man Utd, Tottenham and West Ham at the moment, so there could be a fierce race for his signature.

Still, Chelsea have done well to recruit elite young talent from around the world in recent times, so that could lure Roque to becoming part of their project.

The Blues could also surely have a key role ready for him, as Enzo Maresca looks like he could do with an upgrade on Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, neither of whom have really made much of an impact at Stamford Bridge so far.

It will be interesting to see what happens next with Roque, but he’ll surely want to choose his next club carefully after things went so wrong for him at Barca.