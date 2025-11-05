Nuno Espirito Santo may want a new signing or two at West Ham. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

West Ham United are very serious about signing Oscar Mingueza from Celta Vigo in January.

The 26-year-old defender will be a free agent at the end of the season, and he has been linked with an exit from the Spanish club in the coming weeks. He could be available for a reasonable amount of money. According to a report from Fichajes, he could be sold for just €8 million in January.

West Ham have been tracking Mingueza for months. He was linked with a move to Liverpool last year as well.

Nuno wants Oscar Mingueza

Nuno Espirito Santo believes that the Spanish defender would be a quality acquisition for the Hammers. It will be interesting to see if the London club can get the deal done. They have the resources, but they will need to convince the player to join.

Mingueza is naturally a right-back, but he is capable of operating on both flanks. His versatility will be an added bonus.

Celta Vigo will not want to lose a quality player like him for free. It would make sense for them to sell him for a nominal price in January instead. West Ham would do well to secure his signature on a bargain. They are in desperate need of more quality. They have started the season poorly, and they are very much in the battle for survival.

Can West Ham convince Mingueza?

They will need to convince the player that it is the right place for him to fulfil his ambitions. There is no doubt that they have quality players at their disposal, and they have managed to win a European trophy in recent years. However, they are currently struggling for survival in the Premier League. They finished in the bottom half of the league table last season as well.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. The Hammers will not be the only club keen on the experienced full-back. They should act quickly to beat the competition for his signature.