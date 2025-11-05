Tottenham manager Thomas Frank gestures during the Wolves game (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Yann Bisseck is reportedly intrigued about the prospect of joining Tottenham Hotspur in the coming months.

His future lies away from Inter Milan, and the English club have been mentioned as a potential suitor. The German defender needs to play more often at this stage of his career. Sitting on the bench at the Italian club will not benefit him. The move to the Premier League could be an interesting opportunity.

Bisseck has been linked with Crystal Palace as well.

Tottenham linked with Yann Bisseck

According to a report from Italian publication Gazzetta, the player and his representatives are intrigued about a potential move to Tottenham. It will be interesting to see if the north London outfit is willing to make their move for him.

They could use more depth in the defensive unit, and Bisseck would be a quality addition. He could make an instant impact in English football. He has shown his quality in Italy, despite not being a regular starter for Inter Milan. With more opportunities, he could improve and establish himself as an important player for the north London outfit.

Can Spurs sign Bisseck?

Tottenham will be looking to put together a team capable of fighting for major trophies regularly. Signing the German defender would be a wise decision. He is hungry to prove himself, and he will be determined to establish himself as an important player for the club. His desire to succeed would be a huge bonus for the club.

Given his situation at the Italian club, he could be available for a reasonable amount of money as well. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham decide to test the waters with a reasonable offer in the coming months.

The defender has the physicality and technical attributes for English football, and he could prove to be a quality addition for the north London outfit for the right price. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.