Paul Scholes makes big claim about Trent Alexander-Arnold Real Madrid transfer decision

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Paul Scholes (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has made the rather bold claim that Trent Alexander-Arnold left Liverpool for an inferior team by moving to Real Madrid this summer.

The England international ran down his contract at Anfield and ended up moving to the Bernabeu, though it didn’t take too long for him to return for a reunion with his former club.

Alexander-Arnold was booed by Liverpool fans when he played for Madrid in their game in the Champions League this week.

This was met with criticism from the pundits on this week’s episode of The Overlap, but Scholes also mentioned that he felt Alexander-Arnold made the wrong move anyway.

Trent Alexander-Arnold told he left Liverpool for a worse team

During the discussion about Alexander-Arnold and his reception from Liverpool fans, Scholes said: “He probably left a better team to go to a worse team.”

While it perhaps seems a bit foolish to write off Real Madrid, it’s certainly not been the most convincing start to the season for Xabi Alonso’s side.

As well as losing 1-0 to Liverpool, Los Blancos suffered a humiliating 5-2 defeat to rivals Atletico Madrid earlier this season.

Then again, LFC haven’t exactly been doing great recently, even if their worst run of form now looks to be behind them as they followed a run of six defeats from seven with two victories in a row.

Overall, Alexander-Arnold will probably feel some justification in making the choice he did, as he must have wanted a new challenge after so many years at Liverpool.

The 27-year-old was also able to go out on a high, winning the Premier League title in his final year with the club, while he’ll now likely feel Real can still be contenders for major trophies such as the Champions League this term.