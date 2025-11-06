Xabi Alonso asks Real Madrid to sign Liverpool & Chelsea stars after UCL defeat at Anfield

Alexis Mac Allister celebrates Liverpool's win vs Real Madrid
Alexis Mac Allister celebrates Liverpool's win vs Real Madrid (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has reportedly given the club a list of four midfielders he’d like to sign, including big names at Liverpool and Chelsea.

Real lost 1-0 to Liverpool at Anfield in this week’s big Champions League game, with Alexis Mac Allister scoring the winner in an impressive display against Alonso’s side.

It now seems the Spanish tactician is keen to add the Argentina international to his squad in what looks like something of a problem position at the Bernabeu.

That’s according to Fichajes, who note that Madrid previously wanted Martin Zubimendi before he went to Arsenal, while his attention has now switched to Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Adam Wharton, and Vitinha.

Alexis Mac Allister in action for Liverpool
Alexis Mac Allister in action for Liverpool (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Can Real Madrid prise Alexis Mac Allister away from Liverpool?

Mac Allister has been a key player for Liverpool, so it surely won’t be easy for Los Blancos to persuade the Reds to sell.

The 26-year-old does look, however, like he’d be an ideal fit for this Madrid team, with Alonso lacking someone who can dictate the play like that in the middle of the park.

LFC fans will no doubt hope Mac Allister stays and continues to play a part in the team’s success, as it would really sting to lose another big name to Real after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure this summer.

Who’d be the ideal midfield signing for Real Madrid?

Fernandez, Wharton and Vitinha also look like they could do an important job in Alonso’s side, so who would be the best one for the job?

Looking at the graphic below from DataMB, it seems Vitinha is by far the best player on the list in terms of his creativity and passing in particular…

Midfielders compared

Still, given that Vitinha is a key player for PSG, he’s perhaps not the most realistic target, whereas someone like Wharton will surely be seeking a big move away from Crystal Palace before too long.

Mac Allister has the best defensive stats, though, so might make the most sense as an ideal all-rounder for that role.

