Arsenal players celebrate during the win over Atletico Madrid (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Real Madrid will have to break the bank and fork out €150 million to sign Arsenal mainstay Declan Rice.

Declan Rice seems to have taken his game to the next level since joining Arsenal in the summer of 2023. Rice’s consistent performances for the North London club haven’t gone unnoticed. Multiple top clubs would love to have the English international in their squad.

Real Madrid learn Rice asking price

According to a report from Fichajes, Real Madrid are looking to bolster their midfield, and they have their eyes set on Rice. However, Arsenal are reluctant to let go of one of their most important players and have slapped a massive price tag of €150 million.

The Gunners forked out close to €120 million back in 2023 to sign him from West Ham United. Given the kind of impact he has had at the North London club, Arsenal are well within their rights to demand a fortune to sanction his departure.

While Real Madrid have had an impressive start to life under Xabi Alonso, the Spanish manager isn’t pleased with the options he has in midfield. He wants more quality, preferably someone who can feature in the holding role. Jack Wilshere recently claimed that Rice is the most influential player at the club.

Real Madrid want Declan Rice

The 26-year-old seems to be an ideal fit for them, thanks to his strong physical presence, exceptional positioning and defensive capabilities. Since joining Arsenal, Rice’s impact in the final third has also increased.

Not only can he feature in the defensive midfield role, but he could also form a very strong double pivot with someone like Aurelien Tchouameni or Federico Valverde. Los Blancos consider him a top target to bolster their midfield.

However, signing him won’t be that straightforward as Arsenal won’t lower their demands. Not only will they have to convince both the club and the player, but Real Madrid will also have to ensure such a massive financial outlay doesn’t hamper their long-term plans.