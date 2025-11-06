Players of Leicester City (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester City midfielder Bilal El Khannouss joined VfB Stuttgart on loan at the start of the season.

The 21-year-old midfielder has done quite well during his loan, and he has three and two assists to his name. He’s already an important player for the German club, and they will likely make the move permanent (h/t SportWitness).

Bilal El Khannouss exit likely

The player is likely to cost around €19 million, and the German club is happy to pay up. It will be interesting to see if he can continue to impress in the coming months. There is no doubt that he is a quality player with a bright future. He will not want to compete in the Championship in future. It makes sense for him to join the Bundesliga outfit permanently.

The midfielder is quite young, and he will improve further with coaching and experience. Regular football at the highest level could help him fulfil his potential. Competing regularly in the Bundesliga would be ideal for him. If he manages to fulfil his potential in the future, he will have plenty of opportunities to join elite clubs.

Leicester exit ideal for El Khannouss

Returning to the Foxes does not make any sense for him.

Meanwhile, Leicester City will look to sell him as well and recoup some money from his departure. They need to improve their squad in the coming months. They will be desperate for promotion to the Premier League. They need to keep improving the squad to return to the top flight. Selling the 21-year-old midfielder could boost their transfer budget.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can work out a deal that benefits them both.