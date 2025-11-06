Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Boca Juniors prodigy Milton Delgado.

According to a report via Hard Tackle, the 20-year-old Argentine midfielder has attracted the attention of the London club, and they could look to make a move for him.

Manchester United want to sign Delgado as well.

Milton Delgado is highly rated

Several clubs are monitoring his progress, and Chelsea will have to act quickly in order to get the deal done. They have already established contact over a potential move. It remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with his club.

Chelsea have done well to bring in talented young players in recent windows. It is evident that they are looking to build for the future.

Signing one of the best young talents in South American football would be a wise decision.

Delgado could fancy the move

The opportunity to move to Chelsea will be exciting for the player as well. They are one of the best clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to fight for trophies regularly.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done.

They have already initiated contact, but they are yet to follow up with an offer.

Boca Juniors might not want to lose him anytime soon, but they could be tempted if a suitable offer is presented. They cannot afford to turn down premium offers for their young talents.

Chelsea, one of the wealthiest clubs in the world, have the resources to get the deal across the line.

Delgado could develop into a quality player for them in the future.

Despite being only 20, he has made nearly 50 appearances for Boca Juniors so far. That is substantial experience for someone of his age, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. Chelsea have done well to groom young players in the past, and they could help him fulfill his potential.